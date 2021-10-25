Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 721,113 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Sonoco Products worth $48,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 162,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $59.53 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

