Madison Avenue Partners LP Makes New Investment in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. CorePoint Lodging comprises about 0.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,310,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $939.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

