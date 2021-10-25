Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.64

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 5182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.