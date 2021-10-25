ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have increased in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

MAN opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

