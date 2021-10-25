MANTRA DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.90 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $87.86 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00212697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

