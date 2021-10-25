MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0297 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $33.20 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,854.77 or 0.99746686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.47 or 0.06648427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021356 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.