Maquia Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 1st (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Maquia Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAQCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 1st. Maquia Capital Acquisition had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,130,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,065,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

