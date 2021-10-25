MarineMax (HZO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HZO opened at $46.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarineMax stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of MarineMax worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

