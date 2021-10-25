Marlin Price Tops $0.0947 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Marlin has a total market cap of $69.79 million and $14.54 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,920.83 or 1.00140806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.15 or 0.06523944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

