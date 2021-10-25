Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,074 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Marquee Raine Acquisition worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of MRAC stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

