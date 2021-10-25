Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marriott International by 32.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 140.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $154.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.99 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

