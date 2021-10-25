Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 369,369 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3,474.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 369,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

PBCT stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

