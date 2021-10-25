Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.01% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,102,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,116,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,883 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,561,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

