Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,983 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Qualys worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Qualys by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,636 shares of company stock worth $56,045,161 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

