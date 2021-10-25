Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,586 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of StepStone Group worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 13,168 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $570,832.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

STEP opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

