Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

