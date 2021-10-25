Marshall Wace LLP Sells 15,629 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

