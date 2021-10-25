Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.