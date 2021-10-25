Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 4.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

