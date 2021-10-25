Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after purchasing an additional 439,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after purchasing an additional 108,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,185,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,458,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

