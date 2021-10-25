Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.37.

MAT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 383.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 25.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

