Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 100,000 GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.20% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $7,823,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,724,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of GHRS opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76. GH Research PLC has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

