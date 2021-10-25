Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 161,305 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDSB. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

