Maven Securities LTD Buys New Shares in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.75% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 244,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX opened at $6.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

