Maven Securities LTD Has $1.75 Million Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 387,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

