Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.47 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE opened at $16.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.