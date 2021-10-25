Maven Securities LTD Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DYNS. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter worth $20,740,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $994,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $994,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYNS opened at $9.96 on Monday. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

