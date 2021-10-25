Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.05% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $5,724,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $261,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,803,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATIP. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $2.86 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

