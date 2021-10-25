Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

