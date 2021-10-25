Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Gap Up to $18.18

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $18.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 957 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

