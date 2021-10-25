McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,867,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,316,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

MCK opened at $209.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

