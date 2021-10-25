mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE MDF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.01. 55,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.55 million.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

