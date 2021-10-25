Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,116,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,575,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

