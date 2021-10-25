Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 290.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 87,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Meritor has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

