Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.