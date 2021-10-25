MetaHash (MHC) Reaches Market Cap of $37.51 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $37.51 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00070820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,095.16 or 0.99971651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.14 or 0.06621666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00021206 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,034,749,654 coins and its circulating supply is 2,865,036,199 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

