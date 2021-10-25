Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$57.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.27 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.55.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total transaction of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee purchased 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

