Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.36.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 239,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 55,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.28. 371,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

