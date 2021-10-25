Mirova US LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $117,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

NYSE LLY opened at $243.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

