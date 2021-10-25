Mizuho Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

