MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,597,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 96,648.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX opened at $130.09 on Monday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $137.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

