MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,664,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,022,000 after buying an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $240.71 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

