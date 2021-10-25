MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,008.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,573 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 49.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 48.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

