MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $90,517,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $213.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.