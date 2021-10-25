Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce earnings of $9.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.47 and the lowest is $6.98. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,627.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

MRNA opened at $326.54 on Friday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,250 shares of company stock worth $133,478,705 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

