MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.51 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $98.28 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,786.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,201.84 or 0.06692240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00310154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $619.62 or 0.00986867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00087876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.00457193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00274333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00250837 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

