Monavale Price Tops $470.28 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $470.28 or 0.00747338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $80,705.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00309788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,894 coins and its circulating supply is 8,929 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.