Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

MONY has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

