Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.73 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

