Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $22.82

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $22.20. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

